Juana Barraza: From Abused Child to Mexico's First Female Serial Killer Targeting Grannies

In a harrowing turn of events, Juana Barraza transformed from an abused child to become Mexico's first known female serial killer, preying on elderly women in their homes. Disguised as a social worker, Barraza would gain the trust of her victims before employing wrestling moves to beat and ultimately strangle them, allowing her to pilfer through their belongings. The monstrous spree of murders, fueled by a deep-seated hatred for her alcoholic mother who sold her for three beers at age 12, continued unabated due to police misdirecting their suspicions towards the transgender community.

Unmasking The Killer

Despite numerous eyewitness accounts describing a muscular figure in a dress, authorities were blinded by prejudice, rounding up local cross-dressing prostitutes rather than considering a woman could be the culprit. Barraza's reign of terror, which began in 1998, persisted as police scrambled to apprehend the formidable granny-slayer terrorizing Mexico City. It wasn't until 2006 that Barraza's spree was halted following her capture as she fled a crime scene, leaving behind a keychain bearing her wrestling moniker, La Dama de Silencio (Lady of Silence).

Obsession Turned Deadly

Barraza's fascination with lucha libre, a form of Mexican wrestling, drove her to fabricate her own wrestling identity complete with a mask, costume, and championship belt. Utilizing wrestling techniques, she brutalized her victims before strangling them with various implements or her bare hands. Believed to have murdered up to 49 elderly women over eight years, her 'finishing move' was always strangulation. In 2008, Barraza was convicted on 16 counts of murder and aggravated burglary, receiving a 759-year prison sentence, though she is likely to serve only 60 years due to Mexican sentencing laws.

Legacy of Horror

The chilling tale of Juana Barraza not only unveils a deeply disturbed individual but also casts a light on societal and systemic failings that allowed her to evade capture for so long. Her story, featured in the Netflix documentary 'The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders,' underscores the vulnerability of society's most fragile members and the profound impact these murders had on public consciousness. As the case resurfaces on social media, it sparks discussions about the nature of evil, the consequences of a traumatic childhood, and the capacity for human beings to inflict pain on one another.