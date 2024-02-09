Journalists Targeted: The Chilling Case of Intimidation and Retaliation

In a chilling demonstration of retaliation against the press, Michael Waselchuck, a 36-year-old man from Seabrook, New Hampshire, admitted to federal charges related to threats and property damage targeting two journalists from New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR). The incidents occurred in May 2022, following a report by the journalists that revealed sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman.

Silencing the Truth

The targets of Waselchuck's ire were Daniel Barrick, NHPR's news director, and Lauren Chooljian, an investigative reporter. In response to the report, Waselchuck and three accomplices embarked on a campaign of intimidation, vandalizing the journalists' homes with lewd graffiti, threatening messages, and bricks. Chooljian's parents' home was also targeted in the attacks.

Waselchuck entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit stalking by traveling across state lines and using interstate commerce facilities. The charges carry a potential maximum prison term of five years for each count. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 10, 2024.

The Thin Line Between Free Speech and Intimidation

This case highlights the delicate balance between freedom of speech and the intimidation of journalists. The attack on Barrick and Chooljian's homes is a stark reminder of the risks journalists face in their pursuit of truth. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, there have been at least 1,338 recorded attacks on journalists in the United States since 1992.

"The press plays a crucial role in our democracy, and any attempt to intimidate or silence journalists is an attack on the fundamental principles of our nation," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office. "We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who seek to undermine the integrity of the press and the rule of law."

In a statement, NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter expressed gratitude for the support the organization has received and emphasized the importance of protecting journalists. "We are grateful for the efforts of law enforcement to hold those responsible for these heinous acts accountable," Schachter said. "The safety of our journalists is paramount, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure they can do their jobs without fear of retribution."

As Waselchuck awaits sentencing, the case serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by journalists in their quest to inform the public and hold those in power accountable. In a world where misinformation can spread like wildfire, the need for a free and fearless press has never been greater.

In the face of such threats, the resolve of journalists like Barrick and Chooljian remains unshaken. "We will not be silenced," Chooljian said in a statement. "We will continue to report on the stories that matter, no matter the risks."