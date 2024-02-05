Joshua Frazier Faces Eight Felony Charges Following Tense Standoff in Port Huron

On a chilly Saturday evening in Port Huron, a domestic dispute call led to an intense, 15-hour standoff between law enforcement and 23-year-old Joshua Frazier. The tense confrontation, which extended well into Sunday morning, has resulted in Frazier being charged with eight felony offenses, marking a grim conclusion to an event that forced neighbors to seek safety within their homes and brought traffic to a standstill.

The Charges Against Frazier

Among the charges Frazier faces are the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm at a building, wearing body armor during a violent crime, and assaulting or obstructing a police officer. These charges are a testament to the severity of the situation that unfolded over the weekend, with Frazier reportedly firing shots at police and holding a 16-year-old captive.

The Standoff and Its Aftermath

According to reports, Frazier had barricaded himself inside a residence following the initial domestic dispute call. As the standoff ensued, it's alleged that Frazier fired shots at law enforcement, damaging a police drone and an armored vehicle in the process. The 16-year-old captive, who found themselves in the middle of the chaos, fortunately managed to escape unharmed.

Frazier's Arraignment and Bail

Following his apprehension on Sunday, Frazier was arraigned on Monday. Magistrate Judge S. Keith Bankson, citing concerns for public safety, set Frazier's bail at a hefty $500,000 cash surety. The legal proceedings against Frazier are set to continue, with a probable cause conference scheduled for February 13.