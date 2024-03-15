Joshlin Smith Case: Two More Questioned, Family Faces Human Trafficking Charges

In a developing story that has gripped Saldanha Bay, Western Cape police are intensifying their investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, last seen on 19 February outside her home in Middelpos informal settlement. Amid rising tensions and an ongoing extensive daily search, there's still no trace of the young girl, as the community and authorities join forces in a desperate bid to find her.

Charges and Investigations Deepen

As the case unfolds, the spotlight falls on Joshlin's immediate family. Her mother, Kelly, along with her mother's partner, Jacquen "Boeta" Appolis, and Steveno van Rhyn, face serious allegations of human trafficking and kidnapping. In a recent development, claims have emerged that another two individuals, allegedly involved in purchasing Joshlin, have been taken in for questioning. Despite these significant leads, Western Cape police maintain a strategic silence, opting not to divulge details that could potentially jeopardize the investigation.

Community and Nationwide Response

The case has not only stirred the local community but has also caught the attention of the national cabinet, which expressed deep concern over child safety and the disturbing possibility of Joshlin being taken out of the country. The search for Joshlin has become a community effort, with various authorities and residents coming together, hoping for her safe return. This collective endeavor has seen the discovery of blood-spattered clothing and a knife near Joshlin's home, items that have since been sent for forensic examination to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Legal Proceedings and Public Sentiment

The legal proceedings have been fraught with emotion and public outcry. Phumza Sigaqa, initially arrested in connection to the case, was released due to insufficient evidence, leading to uproar and violence outside the court. This incident underscores the community's frustration and desperation for answers. Meanwhile, the accused family members have appeared in court, facing the community's and the nation's scrutiny as the investigation continues to unravel the truth behind Joshlin's disappearance.