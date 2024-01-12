en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species

Amman Magistrates Court has sentenced a man to imprisonment and levied a hefty fine for illegally hunting endangered wild animals, which he subsequently flaunted on social media. The offender was found guilty of hunting nine wild animals, including endangered species such as the mountain goat, wolf, fox, and lynx. The ruling is based on the legislation governing the classification of wild birds and animals in Jordan, which categorically prohibits hunting certain animals, especially those on the brink of extinction.

Prohibition of Hunting Endangered Species

The court ruling reveals that the defendant engaged in the hunting of seven animals listed under appendix 1, reflecting their endangered status. The defendant’s brazen act of publishing images of his illicit hunting activities on social media led to his conviction. The prohibition of hunting certain animals, particularly those nearing extinction, is a crucial part of Jordanian legislation. This legislation is aimed at extending comprehensive protection to environmental elements, in line with international agreements.

Preserving Biodiversity and Ecological Balance

Jordan’s environmental protection laws play a significant role in preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance. The laws permit hunting, albeit within strict limits and specific seasons, announced well in advance. The objective is to ensure the continuity of the lineage of certain endangered species. The stringent restrictions on which animals may be hunted are designed to safeguard the biodiversity in Jordan.

Legal Consequences of Violations

Violations of these regulations are met with severe legal consequences, as evidenced by the incident involving the convicted individual. Any assault on animals, especially those listed as endangered, subjects the perpetrator to stringent legal penalties. In this case, the offender was sentenced to seven months in prison and had to pay a fine of JD16,000. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the legal implications of violating environmental protection laws.

0
Crime Jordan Wildlife
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
Joanne Shreeves, 52, daughter of former Tottenham manager Peter Shreeves, is on the brink of arrest after failing to comply with court orders concerning compensation to her neighbor, Trevor Dempsey. The past year has seen Shreeves embroiled in a neighborly dispute, escalating to the point of significant damage to Dempsey’s property and engaging in hostile
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
Florida's Homol Brothers: A Tale of Two Insurrectionists
56 seconds ago
Florida's Homol Brothers: A Tale of Two Insurrectionists
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Dallas ISD Teacher's Aide
2 mins ago
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Dallas ISD Teacher's Aide
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
32 seconds ago
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
Vehicle Used as Deadly Weapon in Florida Altercation: Multiple Injuries Reported
40 seconds ago
Vehicle Used as Deadly Weapon in Florida Altercation: Multiple Injuries Reported
Rhode Island Fugitive Captured in Connecticut: An Inter-State Operation Success
44 seconds ago
Rhode Island Fugitive Captured in Connecticut: An Inter-State Operation Success
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
34 seconds
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
37 seconds
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
58 seconds
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
1 min
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
1 min
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
1 min
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
1 min
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
Pocket Kado Wins National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech Award: A Leap for Sleep Health at CES 2024
1 min
Pocket Kado Wins National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech Award: A Leap for Sleep Health at CES 2024
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
2 mins
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app