Jonesborough ATM Heist Thwarted: Suspects Flee Empty-Handed After Causing Substantial Damage

In a daring attempt that ended in failure, two men sought to break into an ATM housed within a south Armagh off-licence, causing significant damage but ultimately leaving without any loot. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Monday in the Village area of Jonesborough, has prompted a police investigation, with authorities now on the hunt for the culprits who managed to evade capture despite their extensive efforts to crack open the cash machine.

Heist Gone Wrong

The attempted theft began when the suspects, dressed in dark clothing, gloves, and masks, accessed the property by forcing open a shutter at the rear and causing substantial damage to the ceiling area. Their target was an ATM inside the premises, which they attempted to force open with tools. Despite the extensive damage inflicted on the machine and the surrounding property, the thieves were unable to access the cash inside. The PSNI spokesperson detailed that the men initially accessed the property via its roof, retreating only to return later with additional accomplices, all in similar disguises and carrying tools aimed at breaking into the ATM's safe.

Community Alerted

The police have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone who was in the area between 11pm on Sunday and 4am on Monday and witnessed suspicious activities to come forward. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot across a field at the rear of the building, leaving behind a trail of destruction but no stolen goods. This incident has heightened concerns about the lengths to which individuals will go to attempt to steal, posing a risk not just to property but potentially to public safety as well.

Investigation Underway

The PSNI is actively investigating the attempted theft, collecting evidence from the scene and seeking information from the community to aid in the identification and apprehension of the suspects. The force has emphasized the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in preventing such crimes and ensuring the safety and security of local businesses and residents.

This recent attempt at ATM theft highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement and communities in deterring and responding to such bold criminal activities. As the investigation continues, there is hope that the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice, reinforcing the message that crime does not pay.