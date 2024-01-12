en English
Crime

Jonathan Majors Ousted from ’48 Hours in Vegas’ Following Conviction

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Jonathan Majors Ousted from ’48 Hours in Vegas’ Following Conviction

In a significant turn of events, famed actor Jonathan Majors has been ousted from the cast of the upcoming film, ’48 Hours in Vegas’. Majors was expected to play the iconic basketball player Dennis Rodman in the movie, a narrative set around Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals. The decision follows Majors’ recent conviction on charges of assault and harassment.

Verdict Spurs Consequences

Majors’ legal troubles came to a head on December 18th when he was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree. The charges stem from a violent altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, which led to her hospitalization. The sentencing is scheduled for February 6th, and Majors faces the possibility of up to a year behind bars.

Industry Distancing

Following the conviction, the entertainment industry has begun to distance itself from Majors. Besides his removal from ’48 Hours in Vegas’, the actor has been dropped from other film projects and advertising campaigns. Majors’ former partners, including Disney, Marvel Studios, and his former management and PR firms, also chose to sever ties.

Future of ’48 Hours in Vegas’ in Limbo

The fallout from Majors’ conviction extends beyond personal implications. The film ’48 Hours in Vegas’ has lost its partnership with Lionsgate, leading to an active search for a new distributor. Additionally, Disney has indefinitely delayed the release of another film starring Majors, ‘Magazine Dreams’.

While Majors was acquitted of two other charges, reports suggest that multiple alleged abuse victims have cooperated with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, adding a deeper layer of complexity to the case. The ramifications of Majors’ actions continue to reverberate across the entertainment industry, marking a substantial shift in his career trajectory.

Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

