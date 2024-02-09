Jonathan Majors: A History of Alleged Abuse and Misconduct

In a recent investigation, The Times unearthed allegations of volatility and contentious behavior by actor Jonathan Majors during his tenure on HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' and in his personal life. Female co-workers reportedly filed complaints about Majors' on-set behavior, which included being argumentative and treating them differently than male colleagues.

Advertisment

A Darker Side to Stardom

Two women have come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse by Majors, further tarnishing the actor's reputation. Emma Duncan, Majors' ex-fiancée, accused him of physically abusing her, including acts of choking, bruising, and threats of violence. Meanwhile, Maura Hooper, who dated Majors while they were students at the Yale School of Drama, claimed that he emotionally abused her, exhibiting controlling behavior and isolating her from her support system.

Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied the allegations of physical abuse and some of the emotional abuse claims. However, Majors admitted to a degree of jealousy and seeking counseling for depression. Chaudhry attempted to refute the allegations by providing photos that suggest amicable relations post-incident.

Advertisment

The investigation also revealed separate allegations of on-set misconduct during Majors' time on 'Lovecraft Country.' Three women reported that Majors was confrontational with women who worked on the set, contributing to a toxic work environment.

A History of Alleged Abuse

These new allegations come just two months after Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The mounting evidence of Majors' abusive behavior in both his personal relationships and professional life has raised serious concerns about the actor's character.

Advertisment

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

As the entertainment industry grapples with the fallout of these allegations, the future of Majors' acting career remains uncertain. The consequences of his actions serve as a sobering reminder that fame and talent do not excuse abusive behavior.

Majors' case underscores the importance of addressing toxic behavior and holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or profession. It is a stark reminder that the fight against domestic violence and workplace harassment is far from over.