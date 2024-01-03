en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica

In a concerted effort to quell illegal activities and restore peace, a joint police-military operation in the Oliver Garden community of Farm, Clarendon, Jamaica has led to the confiscation of five illegal firearms and a variety of ammunition. The ongoing operation, which is proving to be a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime, has also resulted in the detention of two suspects.

Targeted Strike against Crime

Superintendent Carlos Russell, the head of the Clarendon Division, revealed that the operation is part of a broader effort to eradicate the area of gangs and gun-related crimes. Despite the Farm community’s history of violence, there were no murders reported in 2023, a fact that Superintendent Russell attributes to proactive measures specifically aimed at gang members.

Expanding Operations

With the criminal activities spreading to other parishes in Area 3 and threats being made against both the police and civilians, the authorities are expanding their focus to nab those believed to be involved. The operation is expected to continue with the aim of locating and confiscating more firearms and arresting additional gang members believed to be active in the community.

Continued Efforts and Future Impact

The operation, which began in Oliver Gardens, May Pen, Clarendon, is part of a targeted effort to clamp down on illegal firearms and criminal activities in the region. According to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, three firearms were seized and two men were arrested in this operation. As the operation continues, law enforcement officials remain vigilant on the scene. The operation’s success so far sends a resounding message to criminals in the area and serves as a warning to others contemplating similar activities.

0
Crime Jamaica Law
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
Indiana Man Arrested for Child Pornography Following Cyber Tip-Off
An Indiana resident, Matthew Hopper, has been arrested for possession of child pornography, a Level 5 Felony, following a cyber tip-off received by the Indiana State Police (ISP). The 39-year-old Reelsville man was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, marking a significant development in a case that first came to light in March 2023.
Indiana Man Arrested for Child Pornography Following Cyber Tip-Off
Unsuccessful Break-In Attempt Sparks GardaÍ Investigation in Milford
2 mins ago
Unsuccessful Break-In Attempt Sparks GardaÍ Investigation in Milford
Statesville Travel Agency Owner Accused of $25,000 Scam
3 mins ago
Statesville Travel Agency Owner Accused of $25,000 Scam
New Year's Eve Gunfire Leads to Arrest in Rawlins, Wyoming
31 seconds ago
New Year's Eve Gunfire Leads to Arrest in Rawlins, Wyoming
Quiet New Year for Prince George RCMP, Brampton's Mayor Calls for Fines over 911 Misuse
1 min ago
Quiet New Year for Prince George RCMP, Brampton's Mayor Calls for Fines over 911 Misuse
Toronto Man Arrested for Alleged Hate-Motivated Assault Amid Rising Hate Crimes
2 mins ago
Toronto Man Arrested for Alleged Hate-Motivated Assault Amid Rising Hate Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
14 seconds
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
33 seconds
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
33 seconds
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
1 min
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
1 min
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
1 min
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
1 min
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
1 min
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
28 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app