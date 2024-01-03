Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica

In a concerted effort to quell illegal activities and restore peace, a joint police-military operation in the Oliver Garden community of Farm, Clarendon, Jamaica has led to the confiscation of five illegal firearms and a variety of ammunition. The ongoing operation, which is proving to be a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime, has also resulted in the detention of two suspects.

Targeted Strike against Crime

Superintendent Carlos Russell, the head of the Clarendon Division, revealed that the operation is part of a broader effort to eradicate the area of gangs and gun-related crimes. Despite the Farm community’s history of violence, there were no murders reported in 2023, a fact that Superintendent Russell attributes to proactive measures specifically aimed at gang members.

Expanding Operations

With the criminal activities spreading to other parishes in Area 3 and threats being made against both the police and civilians, the authorities are expanding their focus to nab those believed to be involved. The operation is expected to continue with the aim of locating and confiscating more firearms and arresting additional gang members believed to be active in the community.

Continued Efforts and Future Impact

The operation, which began in Oliver Gardens, May Pen, Clarendon, is part of a targeted effort to clamp down on illegal firearms and criminal activities in the region. According to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, three firearms were seized and two men were arrested in this operation. As the operation continues, law enforcement officials remain vigilant on the scene. The operation’s success so far sends a resounding message to criminals in the area and serves as a warning to others contemplating similar activities.