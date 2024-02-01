Joint Narcotics Operation in Dunkirk, NY Leads to Arrests and Drug Seizure

Wednesday morning witnessed a meticulously orchestrated narcotics operation in Dunkirk, NY, culminating in the arrest of three individuals. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Dunkirk Police, and Jamestown Police jointly executed search warrants at two distinct locations at approximately 7:45 a.m. The combined efforts of these law enforcement agencies led to a significant drug seizure and a potential blow to local drug distribution networks.

Coordinated Operation Leads to Arrests

The Special Response Team (SRT) from Dunkirk Police zeroed in on a residence on Plover Street while the Sheriff's SWAT team targeted a location on East 6th Street. The operation yielded the arrest of Chastity Martinez, 31, Antony Alvarez-Luna, 19, and Alejandro Gonzalez-Virola, 41, all residents of Dunkirk. The trio has been slapped with charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal nuisance.

Seizure of Narcotics and Cash

The authorities confiscated 15.6 grams of crack cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia, including scales and packaging materials, and $1,921 in cash during the operation. The seizure suggests a significantly operational drug distribution network in the area. The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Dunkirk Police Department, awaiting arraignment.

Public Encouraged to Report Suspicious Activities

In the light of the operation's success, local authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or narcotics-related activities. Tip lines have been provided for the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, and Jamestown Police Department to facilitate this process. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public is pivotal in combating the menace of drug trafficking and promoting community safety.