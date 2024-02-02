Conviction of Alex Henry Spurs Call for Joint Enterprise Law Reform

In the tumultuous tides of the justice system, the case of Alex Henry stands as an emblem of controversy surrounding the application of the joint enterprise law. Arrested at the age of 31, Henry was sentenced to prison for 19 years for a murder committed by his friend, Cameron Ferguson, during a street fight in West London in 2013.

Despite not being the one to deliver the fatal blow, the jury found Henry guilty. The verdict hinged on the presumption that Henry could have foreseen Ferguson's intention to use a knife. This is a textbook application of the joint enterprise law - a law that has attracted criticism for allowing individuals to be convicted for crimes committed by their associates, based on the belief that they could have predicted the act.

Parliamentary Bill on Joint Enterprise Reform

A bill is currently under consideration in parliament aiming to ensure that criminal liability rests solely on those who significantly contribute to an offence. The bill, if passed, would alleviate the burden of innocent individuals convicted under the joint enterprise law - individuals like Alex Henry. His family had hoped for reconsideration of his case following a 2016 Supreme Court ruling which stated that intentional assistance or encouragement should be the basis for conviction under the joint enterprise law. However, the revision was not retroactive, dashing the family's hopes.

Henry's appeal claimed that his autism, identified post-conviction by a Cambridge University expert, rendered him incapable of foreseeing Ferguson's actions. The appeal was rejected. Other attempts to release Henry, including a mercy petition, have also been in vain. Henry, who is white, cites racial bias in his conviction, pointing out that black individuals are disproportionately prosecuted under joint enterprise. Kim Johnson, an MP, is backing the call for reform with the new bill. Henry's sister, now a practicing lawyer, is also advocating for a bill that could facilitate appeals in similar controversial cases.