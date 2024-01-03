en English
Crime

Johor Police Make Record Drug Seizure in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Johor Police Make Record Drug Seizure in Malaysia

Johor police in Malaysia have seized more than five tonnes of drugs worth RM35.83 million during the span of 2023, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the drug trade. The Narcotic Investigation Department, responsible for this feat, managed to make 16,598 arrests for drug offences, earning the department a commendable third-place ranking in the country’s law enforcement performance.

Stringent Measures for Drug Prevention

As part of its steadfast commitment to curb drug addiction and crime, the department arrested 615 drug addicts on repeat offences and detained 127 individuals under Special Prevention Measures. The vigorous enforcement of these measures led to Johor securing the highest rate of detention or restriction orders nationwide, a figure standing tall at 97.63%.

Dismantling Drug Syndicates, One at a Time

Not resting on its laurels, the department also dismantled 16 drug syndicates, which led to 98 arrests and the seizure of drugs and assets totaling RM32.15 million. Operations such as Ops Tapis Khas, targeted at drug hotspots, further contributed to this success, leading to 1,478 arrests, including 175 suspects on the wanted list.

Public Cooperation: A Vital Key

The Johor police department effectively charged 5,728 cases in court and resolved 12,947 cases in 2023. The department also disposed of 322.13kg and 1,562.60 litres of drugs worth RM5.43 million in a safe and controlled manner. The police chief appealed to the public to cooperate by reporting drug activities, providing a hotline for immediate contact. The role of the public in this fight against drug crime cannot be overstressed, as it forms a crucial part of the solution.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

