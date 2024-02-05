Wickham Family Petitions Against Bail for Protea Angler's Murder Suspects

The South African angling community is in turmoil following the brutal murder of prominent Protea bass angler, John Wickham. Wickham's family, reeling from the tragedy, has launched a petition to deny bail to the three suspects accused of his murder. The murder, which occurred during a robbery at the Wickham family's Dullstroom guest house on November 26, has sent shockwaves through the country, particularly among sports enthusiasts and fans of the popular Protea bass angler.

The petition, initiated on January 23, is a desperate plea for justice. It aims to amass 5,000 signatures ahead of the formal bail hearing on February 19. As of today, the petition has garnered nearly 3,000 signatures, reflecting the public outrage and desire for justice. The Wickham family hopes that this petition will influence the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to deny bail to the accused, who are allegedly in the country illegally.

The Suspects and the Charges

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested James Cumiao and Gil Ernesto Manave, charging them with murder and robbery, and a woman for immigration violations. The arrest has been a significant development in the case, further fuelling the public interest and the family's determination for justice.

John Wickham's death has left a void in the angling community. His sons, Tristan and Nathan, both accomplished bass anglers themselves, are actively seeking justice for their father. Tristan, in particular, has been selected for the Protea Under 25 team for 2024 and named the Protea National Champion. The angling community recently unveiled the John Wickham Memorial Trophy in his honor, a testament to the lasting legacy of the angling champion.