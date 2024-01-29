Johannesburg Council Chief Whip Wounded in Public Shooting: Safety Concerns Rise

In a shocking turn of events, Sithembiso Zungu, Johannesburg council's chief whip, was critically injured during a shooting that unfolded at a Rand Water back-to-school event in Zakariyya Park on Monday. The incident, which occurred without warning, left two individuals dead and three, including Zungu, severely injured.

Attackers Strike Unannounced

The assailants entered the event hall unannounced, opening fire on the unsuspecting crowd before successfully eluding capture. Among those targeted were two senior officials of Rand Water, and Sithembiso Zungu, who was attending the event on official council business. Despite the chaos, no words were exchanged between the attackers and their victims, leaving the motive behind the shooting shrouded in mystery.

Aftermath and Investigation

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the casualties, stating that two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while Zungu and two others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The city council has urged Johannesburg residents to refrain from sharing unverified information about the incident, as investigations are still ongoing.

Impact and Concerns

The attack has raised serious questions about public safety at gatherings in Johannesburg. Council speaker Margaret Arnolds confirmed that Zungu was present at the event for official council duties, and is currently receiving necessary medical attention. Rand Water, the organization behind the event, disclosed that one of its executives was among the deceased, although the individual's identity has been withheld pending family consent. The shooting, which occurred during a charitable event aimed at donating school shoes and uniforms to over 1,000 pupils, has left the city in shock and mourning.