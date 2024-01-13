en English
Crime

Jogger Bitten by Dog in Manchester: Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Owner

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Jogger Bitten by Dog in Manchester: Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Owner

On December 8, 2023, the tranquil hustle of Manchester’s City Road was disrupted by an unusual incident. Near the Cornbrook medical center, a jogger’s routine run became an unfortunate encounter with a dog, resulting in minor injuries. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has since initiated an investigation into the incident.

Manhunt for Dog’s Owner

Following the event, the GMP released a photo of a man connected to the incident, believed to be the dog’s owner. Described as a white man in his 40s, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and a beanie-style hat. The image has been widely circulated on social media, as the police solicits the public’s aid in identifying the man.

The Incident

The incident, which took place during a typical morning jog, left the runner with minor injuries to the thigh. Reports confirm that the dog was on a leash at the time, raising further questions about the circumstances leading to the unfortunate event.

Public Appeal for Information

The GMP has made a public appeal for any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. Contact details have been provided, and the police are encouraging anyone with potentially useful information to come forward. Despite the incident, the runner has not been seriously hurt and is expected to make a full recovery. As the search for the dog’s owner continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and public safety.

Crime
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

