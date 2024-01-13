Jogger Bitten by Dog in Manchester: Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Owner

On December 8, 2023, the tranquil hustle of Manchester’s City Road was disrupted by an unusual incident. Near the Cornbrook medical center, a jogger’s routine run became an unfortunate encounter with a dog, resulting in minor injuries. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has since initiated an investigation into the incident.

Manhunt for Dog’s Owner

Following the event, the GMP released a photo of a man connected to the incident, believed to be the dog’s owner. Described as a white man in his 40s, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and a beanie-style hat. The image has been widely circulated on social media, as the police solicits the public’s aid in identifying the man.

The Incident

The incident, which took place during a typical morning jog, left the runner with minor injuries to the thigh. Reports confirm that the dog was on a leash at the time, raising further questions about the circumstances leading to the unfortunate event.

Public Appeal for Information

The GMP has made a public appeal for any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. Contact details have been provided, and the police are encouraging anyone with potentially useful information to come forward. Despite the incident, the runner has not been seriously hurt and is expected to make a full recovery. As the search for the dog’s owner continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and public safety.