Joe Exotic's Battle for Freedom Intensifies Amid Health Concerns

Imprisoned zookeeper and reality television star, Joe Exotic, continues to wage a battle for his freedom even as he serves a 21-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse charges. The central figure of Netflix's 'Tiger King' documentary, Exotic has been actively reaching out to high-profile personalities and fellow convicts in his quest for aid.

Exotic's Plea for Support

Recently, Exotic extended his plea for help to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who gained notoriety after her mother's murder and a subsequent prison term. The communication took an unusual form, with Exotic reaching out via an Instagram comment. This isn't the first time Exotic has sought the attention of a celebrity. He has previously requested assistance from the likes of Kim Kardashian and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow.

Proclaiming Innocence and Expressing Injustice

Despite his conviction for hiring two men to murder his critic, Carole Baskin, and multiple counts of animal abuse, Exotic maintains his innocence. He has repeatedly expressed a sense of injustice over his conviction, blaming it on the 'Tiger King' documentary, which, according to him, was repurposed from footage intended for a different project. Exotic argues that the documentary has ruined his life, casting him in a light that led to his current predicament.

Health Struggles Amid Imprisonment

In addition to his legal battles, Exotic is dealing with health concerns. He has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which may have spread to his bladder. Despite the severity of his condition, he has declined further testing and treatment, opting for a do-not-resuscitate order. His declining health adds an additional layer of urgency to his pleas for release and support.