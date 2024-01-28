J&K Police Officer's Son Detained Under PSA for Involvement in Over 20 Burglaries

In an unprecedented move, Mohammad Irshad, also known as 'Shadu', the son of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in over 20 burglary incidents. The incidents, distributed across various regions in Jammu, have seen a significant decrease with this detention.

A Habitual Thief Detained

Shadu, who is the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector, has been described by the police as a habitual thief. His actions, which have disrupted public order and peace, prompted the District Magistrate of Samba, Abhishek Sharma, to issue a detention order. This order was based on a dossier prepared by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh.

Leader of a Gang of Thieves

The police have identified Shadu as a self-styled commander of a group of thieves. He has been known to influence several others in his circle to commit thefts, escalating the incidents of burglary in the region. The execution of the detention order was carried out by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Samba Police Station, Daljit Singh, leading to Shadu's incarceration in District Jail Kathua.

Curbing Theft with the PSA

This detention marks the second instance within three months where the Samba Police have utilized the PSA to detain a major thief, in a bid to curb theft. The police previously detained and imprisoned another prominent thief, Mehboob Ahmed, in Kathua jail. These arrests have had a tangible impact on the crime rate in the region, with a record of 190 thieves arrested in the past year, leading to a significant decrease in thefts.