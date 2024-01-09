J&K Police Dismantle Fraudulent Gang Involved in Honey Trap Scheme

The Handwara police in Jammu and Kashmir have delivered a significant blow to a fraudulent gang, involved in an elaborate honey trap scheme. This criminal operation, widespread across North and Central Kashmir, including areas such as Baramulla, Bandipora, Handwara, Ganderbal, and Srinagar, has adversely affected numerous unsuspecting individuals. The gang, posing as professionals such as doctors, engineers, and government workers, exploited people by falsely promising government jobs, arranging bogus marriages, and promoting counterfeit inverter schemes. They especially targeted vulnerable groups, extracting substantial sums of money through deceit and manipulation.

Unveiling the Deception

The gang’s modus operandi involved a range of fraudulent activities. In the government job scam, the fraudsters promised secure employment to victims in exchange for a hefty fee. The marriage scheme saw the accused, posing as potential suitors with reputable professions, duping individuals and their families into handing over significant dowry amounts for non-existent weddings. The most innovative scam was perhaps the inverter scheme, where the accused pretended to be engineers from the Power Development Department and tricked individuals into paying advances for non-existent inverters.

Swift Police Intervention

On becoming aware of this multifaceted scam, the Handwara police acted swiftly, registering a case (FIR No. 01/2024) at the Kralgund police station under the applicable legal sections. Six people have been arrested so far in the clampdown on this criminal network. However, the investigation is still in the preliminary stage, and further arrests are expected as the authorities aim to dismantle the entire network.

Preserving Social Security

The decisive action taken by the police underscores their determination to protect the public from such scams and maintain social security. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of falling prey to such schemes and the importance of vigilance. The story also highlights the need for stringent measures against such criminal activities to ensure that such fraudsters are brought to book. The public’s trust in the system is paramount, and the Handwara police’s quick action is a step towards restoring that faith.