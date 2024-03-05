J&K Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize Properties in Samba

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, the Samba Police have attached properties worth millions, signaling a strong stance against narcotics distribution. The operations targeted notorious drug peddlers, including Masoom Ali alias Kala and Afroza Begum, underlining the authorities' commitment to purging the menace of drugs from the community.

Advertisment

Strategic Strike Against Drug Networks

Utilizing the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, specifically Sections 68-E and 68-F, the police action was directed at properties acquired through the illicit trade of narcotics. In Vijaypur town, a residential property valued at Rs 32 lakh, owned by Masoom Ali, was attached. This move was based on investigations linking the property to earnings from drug trafficking across three different cases registered at two police stations. Similarly, in Baramulla, properties belonging to Afroza Begum valued around Rs 15 lakh were seized, affirming the authorities' resolve against drug dealers operating in the region.

Legal Framework and Enforcement

Advertisment

The enforcement actions carried out by the Samba and Baramulla Police were grounded in the legal framework established by the NDPS Act. Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the Act were invoked in these cases, reflecting the comprehensive approach taken by law enforcement to dismantle the financial foundations of drug trafficking networks. These sections of the law are designed to penalize the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, warehousing, use, consumption, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or transshipment of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Impact on the Community

The attachment of properties acquired through drug trafficking sends a strong message to those involved in the narcotics trade and serves as a deterrent to potential traffickers. Moreover, these actions are part of a broader strategy by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to address the root causes of drug addiction and trafficking in the region. By targeting the financial assets of drug dealers, the police aim to disrupt the supply chain and reduce the availability of illicit drugs in the community.

This crackdown not only highlights the commitment of the district administration to combat the drug menace but also underscores the importance of legal and enforcement measures in the fight against narcotics trafficking. As these operations continue, the hope is that they will significantly contribute to the reduction of drug-related crimes and foster a safer and healthier environment for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.