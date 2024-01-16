J&K DGP R R Swain Honours 6,000 Fallen Security Personnel, Highlights Support for Their Families

The Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, has shed light on the human cost of maintaining peace and security within the region. During the closing ceremony of the 12th Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament in Kathua, DGP Swain reported that approximately 6,000 security personnel have been killed in the line of duty due to militancy-related incidents. Notably, over 1,600 of these brave individuals were members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police force.

Homage to the Fallen

While paying tribute to the fallen, DGP Swain laid wreaths at the martyrs' gallery, honouring the supreme sacrifice these heroes made in protecting the country's sovereignty. This solemn occasion underscored the ongoing commitment of the J&K Police to honour the memory of their fallen comrades. Verma Cricket Club Ludhiana emerged victorious in the tournament, which saw 16 teams participate.

Welfare Schemes for Martyrs' Families

Not just in memory, the J&K Police force also stands by the families left behind by these brave hearts. DGP Swain highlighted the comprehensive welfare schemes implemented for these families. These schemes, supported by the Police Contributory Fund, aim to offer financial assistance and emotional support to the bereaved families.

'Sevara' - Ensuring Constant Support

Anand Jain, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), also spoke at the occasion. He detailed the 'Sevara' scheme, an initiative by the J&K Police that pledges regular check-ins with the families of martyrs. This scheme, aside from financial assistance, offers emotional support and solutions to any issues the families might be facing. The 'Sevara' scheme is a testament to the J&K Police's commitment to the well-being of their martyred colleagues' families and their resolve to maintain peace and security within the region.