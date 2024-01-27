Jharkhand DSP Arvind Kumar Honored with President's Police Medal

On India's Republic Day, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan awarded the esteemed Jamshedpur CCR DSP, Arvind Kumar with the President's Police Medal and the Home Minister's Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak. The state-level function, held in Ranchi, was a momentous occasion that recognized the exceptional work and commitment of Kumar to law enforcement.

Arvind Kumar's Journey in Law Enforcement

Arvind Kumar's journey in the field of law enforcement started in 1989 when he was appointed as a Sub Inspector of police. Over the years, he was assigned to various Naxalite-affected districts across unified Bihar and later in Jharkhand. His service covered Aurangabad, Palamau, Simdega, Gumla, Dhanbad, Seraikela, Chaibasa, and Jamshedpur. Despite the challenges and risks associated with working in these areas, Kumar left an indelible mark through his steadfast service.

Excellence in Intelligence Gathering and Crime Control

Kumar's work in intelligence gathering, particularly against Naxalite forces, has been exceptional. His precise and accurate intelligence has been instrumental in planning and conducting many successful anti-Naxalite operations. His ability to control urban crime effectively is another testament to his comprehensive capabilities.

Recognition of Kumar's Distinguished Service

Arvind Kumar's distinguished service has been previously acknowledged with prestigious awards such as the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal, Jharkhand Medal, and Governor's Medal. These accolades are a testament to his dedication and commitment to his duty. The Republic Day recognition, however, is a crowning glory that underscores his vital role in maintaining law and order in the region.