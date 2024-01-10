en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jersey Residents Swindled Out of £138,000 by Fake Bank Text Scammers

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Jersey Residents Swindled Out of £138,000 by Fake Bank Text Scammers

Jersey, a small island nestled between England and France, has been caught in a whirlwind of digital deception. In less than a week, residents have reportedly lost a swingeing £138,000 to deceitful bank text scams. The Jersey Police, alarmed by the sudden proliferation, have flagged a surge in ‘spoofing’ activities. These fraudulent acts involve malefactors camouflaging their contact details to mimic banks or other credible establishments. The timespan of these scams being reported is particularly striking—between Boxing Day and January 9, 2024, the police recorded 14 distinct instances of such nefarious activities.

A Deceptive Play on Trust

Irony takes a dark turn in these scams. The fraudulent texts often contain warnings about potential scams themselves, a play designed to win the recipient’s trust and incite panic. Scammers weave in personal information to appear credible, and then cunningly solicit bank details under the guise of transferring funds to a supposed ‘safe’ account. The reality is far from it—the money is stolen, leaving the victims high and dry.

Not Just a Jersey Problem

The scam extends its tentacles beyond Jersey. Similar plots have been unearthed across the Channel Islands. The Guernsey Police recently sounded the alarm about a comparable scam, this time masquerading as HSBC. The fraudsters’ reach seems to be growing, and with it, the losses incurred by unsuspecting victims.

Police’s Urgent Advisory

The police have raised a clarion call for public vigilance against suspicious calls or texts. They have advised the public to question the authenticity of caller IDs, to refrain from divulging personal details, and to reach out directly to service providers for verification. The resounding message from the authorities is clear: exercise caution and skepticism when dealing with unsolicited communication that relates to financial accounts or asks for personal information.

0
Crime Security
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrencies
In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved 11 applications for spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This pivotal development heralds a new era for cryptocurrencies, bolstering their legitimacy in the financial sector and paving the way for increased institutional adoption. The green light from the SEC allows for the ETFs
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrencies
Impregnation Scam: A New Wave of Deception Exploiting Financial and Emotional Desires
13 mins ago
Impregnation Scam: A New Wave of Deception Exploiting Financial and Emotional Desires
New Year's Day Tragedy: The Quest for Justice in the Murder of Andrei 'Nico' Gianan
14 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: The Quest for Justice in the Murder of Andrei 'Nico' Gianan
Fargo Crime-Con: A Deep Dive into True Crime
4 mins ago
Fargo Crime-Con: A Deep Dive into True Crime
Estes Park School District Faces National Wave of Explosives Threats
6 mins ago
Estes Park School District Faces National Wave of Explosives Threats
Live Terror: Gunmen Storm TV Station Amid Ecuador's Escalating Violence
9 mins ago
Live Terror: Gunmen Storm TV Station Amid Ecuador's Escalating Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
31 seconds
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
2 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
2 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
2 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
2 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
2 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
3 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
4 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
4 mins
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
17 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app