Jersey City Man Faces Multiple Charges in Ex-Girlfriend's Death

In a case that has sent shockwaves through Jersey City, 35-year-old Gregory Mallard has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including murder. The charges relate to the grim death of his ex-girlfriend, Norelis Mendoza, 32, of Lindenwold. The case against Mallard, scheduled for arraignment on February 12th, is being spearheaded by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Leo Rinaldi.

Charges Stacked Against Mallard

The charges against Mallard are severe and multifaceted, including unlawful possession of a weapon (vehicle), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (vehicle), failure to dispose of human remains according to law, desecration of human remains, hindering an investigation, and tampering with physical evidence. This collection of charges illustrates the grim nature of Mendoza's death and the complex legal battle that awaits Mallard.

Surveillance Footage Reveals Brutal Act

Mother's Day, May 14th of last year, has been etched into the memory of Jersey City residents following the brutal act caught on surveillance videos. The footage shows Mallard hitting Mendoza twice with a Dodge Ram pickup truck before proceeding to place her lifeless body into the vehicle. Her body was discovered three days later near the Jersey City border, marking the beginning of this harrowing case.

A History of Violence

Scratching the surface of Mallard's past reveals a history of violence. He had previously served a 10-year sentence for a 2008 manslaughter conviction and is reputedly a member of the 52 Hoover Street Crips gang. Mallard and Mendoza shared two children, and Mendoza had previously filed for a restraining order against Mallard due to his history of violent behavior, including stalking and harassment. The fateful incident occurred after the couple had spent the night out, visiting the American Dream mall and a Jersey City bar, followed by an early morning meal at McDonald's.