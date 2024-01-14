Jenny Kenyon: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder Unfolds in 1974 Trial

The trial of Jenny Kenyon, a woman accused of murdering her husband with a weed killer, commenced at Worcester Crown Court on July 2, 1974. The case drew significant attention due to the nature of the crime and the personalities involved. Keith Kenyon, the victim, had suffered a prolonged period of illness before his untimely death on December 1, 1973. The cause of death was later attributed to poisoning by paraquat, a potent weed killer for which there was no known antidote at the time.

Background of the Kenyon Marriage

The Kenyon marriage, marked by continuous arguments and infidelity, had been troubled for years. Jenny Kenyon had a previous criminal record for theft, further adding to the case's complexity. The prosecution argued that Jenny, along with her associate David Henry Roberts, was responsible for Keith's death. It was alleged that Jenny had acquired the lethal poison through Roberts.

The Trial

In court, Jenny Kenyon maintained her innocence, claiming that her intent was merely to make her husband ill as a form of punishment. The jury, however, was not convinced. After a grueling nine-day trial, they found Jenny guilty of murder, resulting in a life sentence. David Henry Roberts, who denied any knowledge of the poison, was found not guilty of all charges.

Aftermath

Despite his acquittal, David Roberts' life was significantly affected by the trial. He passed away at the age of 51, a mere twelve years after the trial. The case of Jenny Kenyon remains a chilling reminder of how domestic discord can escalate into a deadly crime, leaving behind a trail of sorrow and unanswered questions.