en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jenny Kenyon: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder Unfolds in 1974 Trial

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Jenny Kenyon: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder Unfolds in 1974 Trial

The trial of Jenny Kenyon, a woman accused of murdering her husband with a weed killer, commenced at Worcester Crown Court on July 2, 1974. The case drew significant attention due to the nature of the crime and the personalities involved. Keith Kenyon, the victim, had suffered a prolonged period of illness before his untimely death on December 1, 1973. The cause of death was later attributed to poisoning by paraquat, a potent weed killer for which there was no known antidote at the time.

Background of the Kenyon Marriage

The Kenyon marriage, marked by continuous arguments and infidelity, had been troubled for years. Jenny Kenyon had a previous criminal record for theft, further adding to the case’s complexity. The prosecution argued that Jenny, along with her associate David Henry Roberts, was responsible for Keith’s death. It was alleged that Jenny had acquired the lethal poison through Roberts.

The Trial

In court, Jenny Kenyon maintained her innocence, claiming that her intent was merely to make her husband ill as a form of punishment. The jury, however, was not convinced. After a grueling nine-day trial, they found Jenny guilty of murder, resulting in a life sentence. David Henry Roberts, who denied any knowledge of the poison, was found not guilty of all charges.

Aftermath

Despite his acquittal, David Roberts’ life was significantly affected by the trial. He passed away at the age of 51, a mere twelve years after the trial. The case of Jenny Kenyon remains a chilling reminder of how domestic discord can escalate into a deadly crime, leaving behind a trail of sorrow and unanswered questions.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
27 seconds ago
Karni Sena's Metropolitan President Arrested: A Blow to the Organization
In an unexpected twist in Bareilly, a key figure from the socio-political organization Karni Sena has found himself in the grip of the law. The Metropolitan President of the group, a name that carries significant weight in the community, has been apprehended by the police on charges related to cow slaughter. This arrest marks a
Karni Sena's Metropolitan President Arrested: A Blow to the Organization
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
15 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
20 mins ago
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
Leigha West: Second Run-In with the Law Breaches Suspended Sentence
56 seconds ago
Leigha West: Second Run-In with the Law Breaches Suspended Sentence
Bullet Fired into Residence in Rowan County: Investigation Underway
3 mins ago
Bullet Fired into Residence in Rowan County: Investigation Underway
Maidstone's Crime Rates Decline, Thanks to One Maidstone Business Improvement District
10 mins ago
Maidstone's Crime Rates Decline, Thanks to One Maidstone Business Improvement District
Latest Headlines
World News
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
11 seconds
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
24 seconds
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
25 seconds
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
40 seconds
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
50 seconds
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
1 min
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
3 mins
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
4 mins
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
4 mins
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
44 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
59 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app