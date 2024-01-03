Jemez Pueblo Member Indicted for Assaulting Federal Officer

On May 29, 2023, an incident of assault on a federal officer unfolded, casting shadows on the tranquility of the Jemez Pueblo community. The alleged assailant, Dylon Scott Sandia, a 32-year-old enrolled member of the Jemez Pueblo, now faces an indictment, potentially leading to severe repercussions.

Assault on a Federal Officer

The indictment charges Sandia with an assault upon a federal officer involving physical contact. The victim was, in fact, an officer from the Jemez Pueblo Police Department. However, courtesy of a special law enforcement commission, the officer is recognized as a federal officer, thus elevating the gravity of Sandia’s actions. The assault took place while the officer was performing official duties, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The Consequences of Conviction

If convicted, Sandia could face a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison. Moreover, a 3-year term of supervised release would follow post-incarceration. Such steep penalties underscore the seriousness of the offense, demonstrating the stringent measures in place to protect federal officers from harm.

Investigation and Prosecution

The FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, with the help of the Jemez Pueblo Police Department, conducted the investigation into the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meg Tomlinson is entrusted with the prosecution. As of now, Sandia is in custody and awaits trial, scheduled for February 12, 2024. Until proven guilty, Sandia maintains the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of American jurisprudence.