en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jemez Pueblo Member Indicted for Assaulting Federal Officer

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Jemez Pueblo Member Indicted for Assaulting Federal Officer

On May 29, 2023, an incident of assault on a federal officer unfolded, casting shadows on the tranquility of the Jemez Pueblo community. The alleged assailant, Dylon Scott Sandia, a 32-year-old enrolled member of the Jemez Pueblo, now faces an indictment, potentially leading to severe repercussions.

Assault on a Federal Officer

The indictment charges Sandia with an assault upon a federal officer involving physical contact. The victim was, in fact, an officer from the Jemez Pueblo Police Department. However, courtesy of a special law enforcement commission, the officer is recognized as a federal officer, thus elevating the gravity of Sandia’s actions. The assault took place while the officer was performing official duties, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The Consequences of Conviction

If convicted, Sandia could face a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison. Moreover, a 3-year term of supervised release would follow post-incarceration. Such steep penalties underscore the seriousness of the offense, demonstrating the stringent measures in place to protect federal officers from harm.

Investigation and Prosecution

The FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, with the help of the Jemez Pueblo Police Department, conducted the investigation into the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meg Tomlinson is entrusted with the prosecution. As of now, Sandia is in custody and awaits trial, scheduled for February 12, 2024. Until proven guilty, Sandia maintains the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of American jurisprudence.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Former Gun Lake Casino Employee Sentenced for Stealing $85,000
Former Gun Lake Casino employee, Jordan Lewis Cook, found himself on the wrong side of the law when U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced him to a four-month prison term for stealing nearly $85,000 from the casino’s cash-out machines. Cook, who executed his thefts from September 2021 to November 2022, will also face two years
Former Gun Lake Casino Employee Sentenced for Stealing $85,000
High-Speed Chase in Atlanta: Recidivist Suspect with Children in Vehicle Arrested
2 mins ago
High-Speed Chase in Atlanta: Recidivist Suspect with Children in Vehicle Arrested
Federal Court Set to Release Significant Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein
3 mins ago
Federal Court Set to Release Significant Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein
Repeat Offender Deven Burgher Sentenced to 30 Years for Kidnapping
1 min ago
Repeat Offender Deven Burgher Sentenced to 30 Years for Kidnapping
Audacious Vehicle Theft Thwarted in Gomez Palacio, Mexico
2 mins ago
Audacious Vehicle Theft Thwarted in Gomez Palacio, Mexico
Pennsylvania Man Admits Guilt in Child Exploitation Case
2 mins ago
Pennsylvania Man Admits Guilt in Child Exploitation Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
29 seconds
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
42 seconds
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
48 seconds
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
1 min
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
Engineering Students Design Wheelchair for Children, Reshaping Lives
2 mins
Engineering Students Design Wheelchair for Children, Reshaping Lives
Engineering Students Design Life-Changing Wheelchairs for Children
2 mins
Engineering Students Design Life-Changing Wheelchairs for Children
Portland Unites to Combat Substance Abuse with New Treatment Center
2 mins
Portland Unites to Combat Substance Abuse with New Treatment Center
Westchester County Set to Implement 'Green Light Law' for Behavioral Health Crises
2 mins
Westchester County Set to Implement 'Green Light Law' for Behavioral Health Crises
John Oliver Delves into Israel's Political Landscape and Its Implications
3 mins
John Oliver Delves into Israel's Political Landscape and Its Implications
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
52 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
53 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app