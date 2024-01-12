Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator

Colorado Springs’ evangelical community has been rocked by the scandal enveloping Jayson Graves, a once highly respected figure, whose license was recently revoked by Colorado’s State Board of Registered Psychotherapists. This was a result of allegations of sexual assault against a client, which Graves did not contest, nor did he comply with further examination requests.

Graves’ Career in Therapy and Advocacy

Graves carved out a substantial career as an ex-gay therapist, holding prestigious roles with New Life Ministry, Focus on the Family, and Exodus International. His work was primarily centered on conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual. He was a staunch advocate for the evangelical movement, drawing on his personal narrative of overcoming his gay identity, which he attributed to childhood abuse.

License Revocation and Shift in Career

The State Board of Registered Psychotherapists in Colorado effectively ended Graves’ career as a therapist, after they received a complaint alleging Graves had inappropriate sexual contact with a client. The board expressed grave concerns about Graves’ ability to practice psychotherapy responsibly and safely. His license was subsequently revoked, forcing him to seek new career avenues.

The Concerns Raised by Graves’ Continued Work

Despite the serious allegations and subsequent consequences, Graves has continued to work, shifting his focus to pastoral coaching. This move has sparked concerns among advocacy groups and former peers, especially considering the vulnerable populations he targets. The incident has shone a spotlight on the safety and integrity of conversion therapy and its practitioners. Critics argue that Graves’ case is not an isolated incident but rather indicative of a larger, systemic issue within the conversion therapy community.

As the repercussions of Graves’ alleged misconduct continue to unfold, the conversation around the ethics and safety of conversion therapy is gaining momentum. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of therapy clients, particularly those within marginalized communities.