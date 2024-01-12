en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator

Colorado Springs’ evangelical community has been rocked by the scandal enveloping Jayson Graves, a once highly respected figure, whose license was recently revoked by Colorado’s State Board of Registered Psychotherapists. This was a result of allegations of sexual assault against a client, which Graves did not contest, nor did he comply with further examination requests.

Graves’ Career in Therapy and Advocacy

Graves carved out a substantial career as an ex-gay therapist, holding prestigious roles with New Life Ministry, Focus on the Family, and Exodus International. His work was primarily centered on conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual. He was a staunch advocate for the evangelical movement, drawing on his personal narrative of overcoming his gay identity, which he attributed to childhood abuse.

License Revocation and Shift in Career

The State Board of Registered Psychotherapists in Colorado effectively ended Graves’ career as a therapist, after they received a complaint alleging Graves had inappropriate sexual contact with a client. The board expressed grave concerns about Graves’ ability to practice psychotherapy responsibly and safely. His license was subsequently revoked, forcing him to seek new career avenues.

The Concerns Raised by Graves’ Continued Work

Despite the serious allegations and subsequent consequences, Graves has continued to work, shifting his focus to pastoral coaching. This move has sparked concerns among advocacy groups and former peers, especially considering the vulnerable populations he targets. The incident has shone a spotlight on the safety and integrity of conversion therapy and its practitioners. Critics argue that Graves’ case is not an isolated incident but rather indicative of a larger, systemic issue within the conversion therapy community.

As the repercussions of Graves’ alleged misconduct continue to unfold, the conversation around the ethics and safety of conversion therapy is gaining momentum. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of therapy clients, particularly those within marginalized communities.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
On January 4, in the quiet suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, a tragedy unfolded that sent shockwaves through the community. Yuping Jiao, a 45-year-old Chinese immigrant and massage therapist, was brutally murdered at A+ Massage in Midvale, where she worked. A Brutal Attack The Unified Police Department, responding to the distress call, found Jiao’s
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
Horizon Scandal: Unraveling a Decade of Injustice
11 mins ago
Horizon Scandal: Unraveling a Decade of Injustice
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
14 mins ago
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
5 mins ago
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
10 mins ago
Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Italy Blocks Extradition of Priest Accused in Argentina's Dirty War
11 mins ago
Italy Blocks Extradition of Priest Accused in Argentina's Dirty War
Latest Headlines
World News
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
10 seconds
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
1 min
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
2 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
2 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
2 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
3 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
4 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
5 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
7 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app