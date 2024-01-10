en English
Crime

Jawad Akbar Denied Parole: Public Safety Remains a Paramount Concern

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Jawad Akbar Denied Parole: Public Safety Remains a Paramount Concern

Terrorist Jawad Akbar, known for his role in an al Qaeda-inspired plot, has been denied parole due to persistent concerns about public safety. Akbar, a 40-year-old Pakistani national, has been incarcerated for over 18 years for his plans to unleash a wave of terror in the UK, including bombings at popular locations and the detonation of a radioactive device.

Jawad Akbar: A Persistent Threat

At the tender age of nine, Akbar moved from Pakistan to the UK, later acquiring Italian citizenship. His life, however, took a chilling turn when he became embroiled in a plot to bomb the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and the Ministry of Sound nightclub in London. His sinister plans also included setting off a radioactive dirty device in 2004. For his involvement in these plots, Akbar was handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 17 and a half years for conspiring to cause an explosion.

Rehabilitation Efforts in Prison

Throughout his time in prison, Akbar made strides towards rehabilitation, engaging in accredited programs designed to improve decision making. He also underwent psychological counseling, earning positive reports and subsequently being reclassified to locations of lesser security. Despite these advancements, the Parole Board remained skeptical about his potential release.

Public Safety Trumps Parole

In their evaluation, the Parole Board made it clear that public safety was their paramount concern. Akbar’s impending deportation added an extra layer of complexity to the situation, raising further concerns about managing his risks outside the UK. The Board unequivocally ruled that Akbar’s release would not be safe for public protection. As a result, Akbar will continue to reside in custody, with the possibility of future parole reviews.

Crime Pakistan United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

