Jasper County Shaken: Two Fatal Shootings in Wagon Branch Community Spark Investigation

Two fatal shootings have rocked the serene Wagon Branch Community in Jasper County, South Carolina, within a week, triggering an urgent investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Jasper County Coroner's Office. The first incident took place on a seemingly regular Saturday evening at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Preschool Rd., where 24-year-old Ryan James Andrew Johnson from Beaufort met with an untimely end.

First Shooting: A Life Cut Short

Johnson's life was abruptly extinguished when he succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The Beaufort resident's death has left the community and authorities grappling for answers. The details surrounding his killing remain shrouded in mystery.

Second Shooting: A Masked Gunman Strikes

Merely days later, on the following Wednesday around 11 p.m., Wagon Branch Loop became the stage for another grim act. Abel Huerta, a 20-year-old from Ridgeland, was in a vehicle accompanied by three friends when an unidentified gunman cloaked in black clothing and a ski mask materialized out of the darkness and opened fire. The bullets found their mark in Huerta, who was rushed to a local hospital but unfortunately, couldn't survive the ordeal.

Investigation Underway: Searching for Connections

The other individuals present during the attack escaped unscathed physically, but the psychological scars of the brutal incident will likely linger. As of now, authorities have stated that there is currently no established link between the two incidents. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has handed over the reins of the investigation to SLED, in hopes of a swift resolution to these shocking crimes.