Jason Hoodlass Convicted: A Disturbing Case of Child Abduction and Sexual Assault in Cleethorpes

In an alarming case of child abuse, Jason Hoodlass, a 27-year-old man from Immingham, has been convicted for the abduction and sexual assault of two young girls in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. The incident commenced at a seafront arcade, where Hoodlass befriended the innocent girls, luring them with money to play games.

The Heinous Acts

Post the initial encounter, Hoodlass took the girls to different locations where he committed the assaults. The abuse escalated to the point of taking indecent images of the girls. These inappropriate activities were carried out at Ross Castle on the promenade and in a fitting room in Grimsby town center.

The Court Proceedings

The case was heard at Grimsby Crown Court, where Hoodlass confessed to his crimes. He pleaded guilty to a range of charges including child abduction, sexual assault, and breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This order had been previously imposed due to Hoodlass’s history of sex offences. His criminal record is marred with similar convictions ranging from sexual assault of a child under nine to possession of indecent images of children, spanning between 2013 and 2019.

Further Investigations and Sentencing

Judge Richard Woolfall has ordered a special report to assess the level of threat Hoodlass poses to society. The sentencing has been adjourned until a later date in March, pending the completion of this investigation. Until the final sentencing, Hoodlass remains in custody, posing no immediate threat to the public.