Crime

Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges

Jason David Duerr, a 42-year-old resident of Cavalier County, has entered a plea of not guilty in response to an array of felony charges. Duerr was apprehended on December 4th, found behind the wheel of a van reported stolen, belonging to Dakota Supply Group. Despite his insistence to authorities that the vehicle was merely borrowed with intentions of return, Duerr’s combative demeanor during the arrest led to additional charges.

Charges and Alleged Crimes

Duerr stands accused of a Class A felony theft charge for property valued over $50,000, and a Class C felony charge for preventing arrest. The gravity of the Class A felony could see him facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, coupled with fines reaching up to $20,000. The web of charges against him spun further while he was in custody.

Additional Felony Charge

While detained at the Pembina County Jail, Duerr allegedly threatened to kill a deputy, a statement that resulted in an additional Class C felony terrorizing charge being levelled against him. This new charge adds further complexity to his already precarious legal situation.

Upcoming Court Dates

His pre-trial conference for the theft and preventing arrest charges is slated for March 28 at 11 a.m. Moreover, a preliminary hearing for his terrorizing charge is scheduled for January 31 at 1:30 p.m., providing a critical juncture for Duerr’s defense team to contest the allegations. As his court dates loom, Duerr’s not guilty plea will be put to the test in the face of a considerable stack of charges.

Crime United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

