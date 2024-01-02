Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged ‘mental torture’ at work

Tragedy struck at the Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) when a senior driver, Mofizur Rahman, died by suicide after dousing himself in petrol and setting himself alight. He was critically injured on a fateful Friday night and, despite being rushed from Jashore Sadar Hospital to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Rahman succumbed to his injuries.

Accusations of Harassment

Prior to his death, in an alarming Facebook video, Rahman revealed the cause of his torment. He accused Professor Dr Zafirul Islam, the JUST Transport Department Administrator, of inflicting ‘mental torture’ on him at work. This cry for justice sent ripples throughout the university community, triggering an outcry against the alleged harasser.

Colleagues Rally in Support

In solidarity with Rahman, 22 JUST drivers and helpers lodged a formal complaint against Dr Islam. They accused him of disrespectful behavior, claiming this humiliation, exacerbated by the assignment of clerical work to Rahman, led to his tragic demise. Their collective voice echoed Rahman’s plea from his video, demanding accountability for his untimely death.

Dismissal of Allegations

Despite the mounting allegations, Dr Islam remained unyielding. Brushing off the accusations as unfounded, he attributed Rahman’s distress to personal issues. He pointed to a controversial marriage with a colleague’s wife, asserting that this led to Rahman’s removal from driving duties and subsequent emotional turmoil.

University Responds

Addressing the controversy, JUST’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Anwar Hossein, confirmed that disciplinary actions had been previously taken against Rahman and two other drivers. In the wake of Rahman’s death and the ensuing uproar, he announced the formation of a three-member inquiry committee to further investigate the matter. As the university community mourns the loss of Rahman, the world waits for the findings of this committee, poised to deliver justice.