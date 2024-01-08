en English
Crime

Jarquez Bedford Deemed Competent for Murder Trial: A Case Wrapped in Evidence

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
The streets of Waite Park, Minnesota, were pierced with horror over a year ago when the lifeless body of 52-year-old Andrea Cottew was discovered in her apartment. Today, 29-year-old Jarquez Bedford, the man implicated in the gruesome crime, has been declared competent to stand trial. Accused of three counts of murder, including 1st-degree premeditated murder, Bedford now finds himself at the epicenter of a case that has gripped the local community and the nation alike.

The Crime Scene

February of the previous year marked a chilling chapter in Waite Park’s history. Police, performing a routine welfare check, stumbled upon a macabre sight: Cottew’s lifeless body, her neck marred by lacerations, in a blood-drenched apartment. The crime scene was a chilling tableau of violence, with a blood-stained kitchen knife and the conspicuous absence of personal items—Cottew’s phone, wallet, and keys, including her apartment key fob—screaming foul play.

Linking Bedford to the Crime

As law enforcement dug deeper, a web of incriminating evidence began to ensnare Bedford. Surveillance footage from the fateful day revealed Cottew permitting Bedford into the building. More damning was the footage of Bedford using Cottew’s key fob for building access after her death. Bedford, who was lodging with tenants on the 3rd floor of the building, reportedly made cryptic comments about a job opportunity that ‘just came to him.’

Investigation and Arrest

The investigation took a decisive turn during Bedford’s interrogation. Despite denying any involvement in Cottew’s murder, Bedford shared specific case details that were not in the public domain. The final nail in his proverbial coffin was the DNA evidence from the crime scene. Bedford’s DNA was found on the handle of the murder weapon, linking him irrefutably to the crime. Currently, Bedford is held at Stearns County Jail, with the possibility of release on a $2-million bail with conditions or a $4-million unconditional bail.

In the wake of this ruling, Bedford’s trial promises to be a closely watched affair, not only for the residents of Waite Park but also for a nation grappling with questions of justice, crime, and punishment.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

