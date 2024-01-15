Janakpuri Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National: Trial Begins Soon

In a chilling development from Janakpuri, Gurpreet Singh, a resident and businessman dealing in precious stones and gems, has been thrust into the spotlight as the sole suspect in the murder of Swiss national Nina Berger. A comprehensive 1000-page chargesheet outlining the alleged crime has been duly acknowledged by a Delhi court, leading to the case being committed to a sessions court.

A Murder Most Heinous

Singh’s arrest and the subsequent chargesheet have shaken the local community. The chargesheet details a tale of betrayal, occult practices, and murder. Singh, a school dropout, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, disappearance of evidence, misappropriation of the deceased’s property, receiving stolen property, and using a false property mark. According to the charges, Singh had offered Berger gemstones and conducted occult practices in Switzerland, promising her these would alleviate her professional struggles. The chargesheet suggests this initiated a dispute over finances, leading to a series of events culminating in Berger’s murder.

Unraveling the Crime Scene

On October 20th, 2023, Nina Berger’s decomposed body was discovered in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, a shocking revelation that sent tremors throughout the community. As the investigation unfolded, Singh emerged as the prime suspect, leading to his arrest. According to the chargesheet, Singh invited Berger to India post their dispute in Switzerland, where he allegedly murdered her.

The Road to Justice

The case, marked by its international ties, financial disputes, and the accused’s engagement in the precious stones and gems trade, has gripped public attention. Singh is scheduled to be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Tis Hazari district courts on January 30. As the proceedings progress, the nation and the world at large will be watching closely, hoping for justice to be served in this gruesome tale of greed and deception.