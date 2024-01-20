Jamul Man Arrested: Accused of Assaulting Mother, Leaving Her Critically Injured

On a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon in the quiet town of Jamul, San Diego County, a chilling incident unfolded that sent shock waves through the tight-knit community. A 53-year-old man, identified as Travis Bodle, stands accused of a heinous crime - the attempted murder of his 77-year-old mother, Vicki Bodle.

The High Profile Assault

Authorities responded to a distress call from the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive around 1:30 p.m. On arrival, they found the elderly woman critically injured, a stark reminder of the brutal assault that had taken place. She was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital to receive immediate medical attention for her life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Apprehended

As the San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies launched an extensive investigation into the disturbing incident, their probe led them to Vicki Bodle's own son, Travis. The 53-year-old was subsequently arrested on charges of attempted murder and is currently being held in custody. In a chilling twist to the tale, it has been confirmed that Travis Bodle is not eligible for bail.

Call for Witnesses

In their pursuit of justice, authorities have urged anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward. The San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit and Crime Stoppers have provided contact numbers and reassured potential informants that they can choose to remain anonymous. Vicki Bodle has been confirmed to be the sole victim in this case, a grim reminder of the darkness that can lurk in the most unexpected places.