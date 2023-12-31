en English
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir Police Offer Cash Rewards to Fight Terrorism and Drug Trade

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:26 am EST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a reward initiative aimed at encouraging community involvement in the fight against terrorism and the illicit drug trade. The strategy involves offering cash rewards, ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh, to individuals who provide actionable intelligence that can significantly disrupt these criminal activities.

Disrupting Terrorist Operations

The highest reward, ₹12.5 lakh, will be given to those who can provide specific information about the presence of terrorists that leads to successful operations, such as arrests or combats. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to disrupt the activities of terrorist cells within the region and limit their ability to operate.

Halting Illicit Cross-Border Activities

Additional rewards include ₹5 lakh for information leading to the detection of cross-border tunnels used for smuggling terrorists, weapons, and illicit substances. The police are also offering a reward of ₹3 lakh for information that results in the interception of drone-delivered consignments from across the border. These measures are intended to curb the flow of weapons and other illegal materials into the region, thereby reducing the resources available to terrorist groups.

Uncovering Local Connections

A reward of ₹2 lakh will be given to informants who can shed light on connections between local elements and terrorist handlers in Pakistan or terrorists within the country. Additionally, a ₹1 lakh reward is on offer for tips regarding the use of religious and educational institutions to incite individuals to join terrorist organizations. The aim of these rewards is to unearth the hidden networks that support terrorism and drug smuggling within the community.

This innovative approach by the Jammu and Kashmir Police aims to harness the power of community intelligence and involvement to combat these twin threats. By offering these incentives, they hope to encourage more members of the public to come forward with information, while ensuring the complete confidentiality of their identities.

Crime India Terrorism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

