Crime

Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers

Under the umbrella of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative striving to quash drug abuse, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police made a notable breakthrough. The force apprehended two inter-state drug peddlers, Irfan Latief Kohli and Naveen Gupta, who were caught red-handed with a stash of controlled substances.

Drug Bust at Kalu Chak

The arrest took place near Purmandal Morh on the NH-44 highway at Kalu Chak. The suspects were traveling in a car bearing the registration number JKO2BE-2872. In their possession, the ANTF team discovered 68 bottles of 0-Qurex-T Codeine-based cough syrup, a substance under stringent regulation due to its potential for misuse.

ANTF Team And Their Endeavor

The ANTF team, under the leadership of Inspector Sanjeet Sharma and the guidance of Deputy Superintendent Shamsher Singh, successfully executed this operation. Senior Superintendent Raj Kumar supervised the entire operation, ensuring a seamless arrest of the suspects.

Legal Proceedings and Public Appeal

Following the arrest, a case was promptly registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, initiating an investigation into the matter. ANTF Jammu, in a public statement, has also urged the youth to steer clear of drugs and appealed to citizens to report any suspicious drug-related activities. They assure complete confidentiality for informants and whistleblowers.

Another Drug-Related Arrest

In a parallel development, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) has detained two individuals, including a police constable, for allegedly being part of a cross-border narcotic syndicate involved in terror funding in Jammu. The accused are selection grade constable Saif-ud-din of Jammu and former sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Jungal of Uri in Baramulla district. This arrest takes the tally of accused individuals in the case to 17, further unveiling the murky web of drugs and terror funding.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

