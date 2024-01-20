Jammu and Kashmir Police File Charge Sheet in Arms Seizure Case

In a significant development, the police in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, have filed a charge sheet against two individuals, Arfat Yousuf Khan and Yawar Shafi Bhat, an associate of a deceased local terrorist, in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The charge sheet pertains to a case involving the recovery of arms and ammunition in Srinagar's Batamaloo area, a case that stands as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in the region.

Unearthing Links and Gathering Evidence

According to the police, the accused were linked through communication data records (CDR) and internet protocol detail records (IPDR), technologies that played a pivotal role in the investigation. Evidence in the form of mobile devices, incriminating documents, a pistol magazine, and live cartridges were seized, further strengthening the case against the accused. Khan, a resident of Pethgam Rajpora, and Bhat, who hailed from Kalampora Pulwama, were identified as the primary suspects.

The Encounter and the Aftermath

One of the accused, Yawar Shafi Bhat, was killed during an encounter with security forces and police at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan in Baramulla district on September 30, 2022. The encounter's details were registered at Police Station Pattan, marking a poignant end to Bhat's involvement in local terrorism.

Awaiting Justice

The hearing for the case is scheduled for February 19, 2024. The charge sheet, registered under sections 7/25 A Act; 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 UA(P)Act of Police Station Batamaloo, is now awaiting scrutiny by the court, as the region looks forward to justice being served. The case stands as a testament to the relentless efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir police in combating terrorism and ensuring safety in the region.