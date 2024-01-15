en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War

In a significant move towards addressing the alarming drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police, RR Swain, recently laid emphasis on the pivotal role of public cooperation. Speaking at a public durbar in Kupwara, the top cop stressed that the police’s efforts are aimed not at the general populace but specifically at entities involved in the narcotics trade and activities disrupting peace and order.

Addressing the Drug Trade

Swain drew a clear line between the masterminds of the drug trade and their ground-level operatives, expressing gratitude for the public’s support in this ongoing war against drugs. He underscored the necessity of responsible police conduct, which is critical in ensuring continued community collaboration. The fight against drugs, he reiterated, is a collective responsibility, not one confined to law enforcement agencies.

Support for Special Police Officers

Alongside his call for public cooperation, Swain also spotlighted the police’s commitment to the welfare of Special Police Officers (SPOs). He referred to various welfare schemes and the prospect of inducting SPOs into the regular police service, which bolsters their morale and encourages them to perform their duties with greater zeal.

The Public Durbar Initiative

The public durbar, a novel initiative where the police chief met citizens outside the station headquarters at the district level, served a dual purpose. It allowed the police to address local issues directly and provided relief to citizens, marking a new chapter in the police-public relationship. This durbar was the first of its kind, aimed at enhancing police accessibility and receptivity to public grievances.

To conclude, the fight against drugs in Jammu and Kashmir is redefining the traditional dynamic between the police and the public. While the arrest of a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla underscored the efforts of the police, the emphasis on public cooperation and welfare measures for SPOs signalled a broader, more inclusive approach to tackling this issue. As the war on drugs intensifies, the role of the public and law enforcement agencies’ conduct becomes even more pivotal.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Colorado Shooter Set to Plead Guilty to Hate Crimes, Romanian Comedian Victor Pătrășcan to Tour Europe
Anderson Aldrich, the individual responsible for the tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, is set to plead guilty to federal hate crime and firearm charges. This marks a significant development in the criminal case that shook the LGBTQ+ community and the nation. The plea agreement, which will lead to multiple
Colorado Shooter Set to Plead Guilty to Hate Crimes, Romanian Comedian Victor Pătrășcan to Tour Europe
Utah Man Sentenced to Five Years for Illegal Firearms Dealing and Drug Offenses
5 mins ago
Utah Man Sentenced to Five Years for Illegal Firearms Dealing and Drug Offenses
Stabbing Incident Shatters Morning Calm in Milford: Suspect Apprehended
5 mins ago
Stabbing Incident Shatters Morning Calm in Milford: Suspect Apprehended
The Cost of Adoption in Nigeria: Navigating Bureaucracy and Illicit Practices
4 mins ago
The Cost of Adoption in Nigeria: Navigating Bureaucracy and Illicit Practices
Zamboanga City Law Enforcement Apprehends Two Most Wanted Criminals
4 mins ago
Zamboanga City Law Enforcement Apprehends Two Most Wanted Criminals
Canadian Federal Court Sets New Precedent in Burberry and Chanel Counterfeit Case
4 mins ago
Canadian Federal Court Sets New Precedent in Burberry and Chanel Counterfeit Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Golden Knights Overcome Adversity to Secure Victory in Women's Basketball
3 mins
Golden Knights Overcome Adversity to Secure Victory in Women's Basketball
President Tinubu Urged to Suspend FCC Chairman Amid Forgery Scandal
3 mins
President Tinubu Urged to Suspend FCC Chairman Amid Forgery Scandal
Change in 'Emmerdale' Broadcast Time Due to FA Cup Coverage
4 mins
Change in 'Emmerdale' Broadcast Time Due to FA Cup Coverage
Religious Controversy Looms Over Ayodhya Consecration Amidst Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Religious Controversy Looms Over Ayodhya Consecration Amidst Upcoming Elections
Climate Change and Job Creation: The Challenges of Dual-Purpose Industrial Policy
4 mins
Climate Change and Job Creation: The Challenges of Dual-Purpose Industrial Policy
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dismisses 'War Fatigue', Outlines Military Objectives
4 mins
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dismisses 'War Fatigue', Outlines Military Objectives
Jamie George Takes Helm as England's New Captain for Six Nations
4 mins
Jamie George Takes Helm as England's New Captain for Six Nations
Brora Rangers Rally Supporters for Snow-Clearing Ahead of Scottish Cup
4 mins
Brora Rangers Rally Supporters for Snow-Clearing Ahead of Scottish Cup
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Development during Kerala Visit
8 mins
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Development during Kerala Visit
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
59 mins
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
1 hour
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
1 hour
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
3 hours
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
3 hours
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
3 hours
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
4 hours
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
5 hours
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim
5 hours
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app