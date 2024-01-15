Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War

In a significant move towards addressing the alarming drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police, RR Swain, recently laid emphasis on the pivotal role of public cooperation. Speaking at a public durbar in Kupwara, the top cop stressed that the police’s efforts are aimed not at the general populace but specifically at entities involved in the narcotics trade and activities disrupting peace and order.

Addressing the Drug Trade

Swain drew a clear line between the masterminds of the drug trade and their ground-level operatives, expressing gratitude for the public’s support in this ongoing war against drugs. He underscored the necessity of responsible police conduct, which is critical in ensuring continued community collaboration. The fight against drugs, he reiterated, is a collective responsibility, not one confined to law enforcement agencies.

Support for Special Police Officers

Alongside his call for public cooperation, Swain also spotlighted the police’s commitment to the welfare of Special Police Officers (SPOs). He referred to various welfare schemes and the prospect of inducting SPOs into the regular police service, which bolsters their morale and encourages them to perform their duties with greater zeal.

The Public Durbar Initiative

The public durbar, a novel initiative where the police chief met citizens outside the station headquarters at the district level, served a dual purpose. It allowed the police to address local issues directly and provided relief to citizens, marking a new chapter in the police-public relationship. This durbar was the first of its kind, aimed at enhancing police accessibility and receptivity to public grievances.

To conclude, the fight against drugs in Jammu and Kashmir is redefining the traditional dynamic between the police and the public. While the arrest of a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla underscored the efforts of the police, the emphasis on public cooperation and welfare measures for SPOs signalled a broader, more inclusive approach to tackling this issue. As the war on drugs intensifies, the role of the public and law enforcement agencies’ conduct becomes even more pivotal.