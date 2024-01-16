Jammu and Kashmir DGP Links Narcotics Trade to Terrorism, Reveals New Police Strategy

In a striking statement, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, has laid bare a direct nexus between the narcotics trade and terrorism in the volatile region. Swain made this assertion during the closing ceremony of the 12th martyrs' memorial cricket tournament held in Kathua, revealing that the majority of drugs flooding the region are reportedly being supplied from across the border in Pakistan.
Narcotics: The Lifeline of Terrorism
As per Swain's account, the unchecked drug menace plays a crucial role in financially sustaining terrorism within the embattled territories of Jammu and Kashmir. This revelation underscores the complex challenges posed by the drug trade, which extend beyond the realm of public health and safety and into the sphere of national security. A fact that makes it imperative for authorities to devise and implement effective countermeasures.
A Comprehensive Strategy to Battle the Drug Menace
Swain outlined the police's comprehensive strategy to tackle this grievous issue. The approach involves categorizing drug dealers, addicts, and suppliers into different classes. This classification aims to facilitate targeted action against each group, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts. The DGP also highlighted the welfare schemes for the families of police martyrs, a move that conveys the force's commitment to its personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Special Policy to Address Narcotics Problem
Perhaps the most significant revelation from Swain's address was the mention of a special policy that the Jammu and Kashmir police plan to implement. This policy would grant the force greater freedom to tackle the drug problem with the same level of urgency and focus as they do with militancy. By treating the narcotics issue on par with terrorism, the police aim to exert more effective control over the drug supply and its associated criminal activities in the region.