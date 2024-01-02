Jamie King’s OnlyFans Success Amid Rapper Son YNW Melly’s Legal Battle

As the calendar turned to 2024, the mother of rapper YNW Melly, Jamie King, ventured into the world of OnlyFans. Her online venture, which sees content creators sharing exclusive content for a subscription fee, has proved to be an unexpected financial triumph. On her first day, she managed to rake in between $40,000 to $50,000, a figure that she willingly shared during an interview with Unwine with Tasha K. King’s decision to join OnlyFans was motivated by her 40th birthday and a desire to do something ‘crazy.’

OnlyFans Success and the Miami Connection

King, who goes by the OnlyFans handle christmasbabie305, has cleverly used the platform to pay homage to her Christmas Day birthday and her roots in Miami, as hinted by the area code 305. Initially, she set the subscription fee at a reasonable $10.99 per month, and even teased her potential subscribers on Instagram with a suggestive photo, hinting at the exclusive content they could expect.

A Mother’s Dual Role

While juggling her newfound online success, Jamie King has also been intricately involved in her son’s ongoing legal battles. YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, is currently facing a retrial for the 2018 murders of two friends, YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams). The first trial ended in a mistrial, and the rapper’s defense team has successfully pushed the next court date to March 5, 2024. This decision was made to allow more time to prepare, including the crucial process of interviewing and deposing witnesses.

YNW Melly’s Legal Struggles

YNW Melly’s legal team has been granted an opportunity to re-depose the lead detective in the case, and there have been allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, leading to a request to remove the Broward State Attorney’s Office from the case. The prosecution intends to introduce music and lyrics from over 55 of Melly’s songs, including ‘Murder on My Mind,’ as evidence in the courtroom. If YNW Melly is convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty. The documents related to Melly’s case, which are expected to be unsealed soon, will reveal the names of around 150 high-profile associates.