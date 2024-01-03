en English
Crime

Jamie Dornan: From Stalker On-Screen to Stalked in Real Life

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Jamie Dornan: From Stalker On-Screen to Stalked in Real Life

Actor Jamie Dornan, renowned for his chilling portrayal of a murderer and stalker in The Fall, has made a startling revelation about his preparation for the role. Dornan confessed that he once shadowed a woman on the London Underground to understand the mindset of a stalker, a decision he now regrets. While he believes that the experience contributed to his character development, he expressed remorse over his actions.

Role Preparation: Crossing the Line

The actor’s method acting led him into murky ethical waters. To get under the skin of his character, he followed an unsuspecting woman on the Underground. This dark exploration, Dornan explains, was part of his process, a plunge into the disturbing psyche of a stalker. However, he now acknowledges the unsettling nature of this preparatory act and is not proud of it.

Life Imitates Art: Dornan’s Personal Stalking Experience

Dornan’s experience with stalking isn’t limited to acting. Following his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey films as the enigmatic Christian Grey, overly zealous fans began to breach the boundaries of his personal life. Some, disturbingly, discovered his home address, while others constructed elaborate fantasies about his personal life, including a fabricated child with Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson.

The Impact of Stalking on Dornan’s Life

Living under the constant vigilance of obsessive fans has been deeply unsettling for Dornan. The actor admitted to feeling fear due to these experiences and has had to involve authorities on multiple occasions to deal with stalking incidents. Despite his on-screen persona, the real-life stalking has left Dornan with a sense of vulnerability and concern for his family’s safety. Currently, Dornan is starring in the second series of The Tourist, distancing himself further from the shadow of Christian Grey and exploring new territories in his acting career.

Crime United Kingdom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

