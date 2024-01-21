Jamie Bain & Dionne Hendry: A Violent History and Controversial Marriage

On a chilling Saturday night in 2006, the quiet of Edinburgh’s Marmion pub was shattered as Jamie Bain, armed with a sawn-off shotgun, embarked on a rampage that would etch his name in the city’s violent history. High on cocaine and embroiled in a deadly feud with a local drug dealer, Bain opened fire, causing one fatality and serious injury. Caught in this crossfire were members of his partner Dionne Hendry's family, with whom he shared a tumultuous relationship.

The Chase and the Beating

In an act of swift retaliation, Bain was pursued by an enraged crowd and beaten with his own weapon, a moment that would define him as the “baby-faced assassin”. The severity of his actions was matched only by the severity of his punishment – a life sentence for murder, with a minimum term of 22 years to be served.

A Marriage Made in Hell

Despite this troubled past, Bain and Dionne, both members of the Hendry clan notorious for their violent tendencies, tied the knot in 2014. Bain, still serving his sentence, and Dionne embarked on a life together, a union described as a “marriage made in hell”.

Reignited Feuds and Rising Violence

Post-marriage, the city of Edinburgh saw a disturbing escalade in violence, including shootings and a hoax bomb incident. It was feared that this controversial union had reignited long-standing family feuds, casting a dark shadow over the community. Despite these developments, Bain claimed to have no memory of the shooting that had him incarcerated.

The saga of Jamie Bain and Dionne Hendry's relationship remains a source of tragedy in the community, a stark reminder of the destructive power of violence and the turmoil it leaves in its wake.