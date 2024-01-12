Jamestown to Charleston: The Multi-State Manhunt for Michael C. Burham

In an alarming series of events, a multi-state manhunt has been launched for Michael C. Burham, a 34-year-old Jamestown resident, following the murder of Kala M. Hodgkin. The authorities discovered Hodgkin’s lifeless body on May 11, and her death has since been linked to Burham. In a disturbing twist, two fires broke out in the same vicinity on the day Hodgkin’s body was found, intensifying the urgency of the investigation.

From Jamestown to Warren

Upon the discovery of Hodgkin’s body, Burham is believed to have hastily exited the scene in a pickup truck. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Warren, Pennsylvania, suggesting a rapid flight out of Jamestown. This discovery ignited a manhunt spanning multiple states, with law enforcement agencies cooperating across borders to apprehend the suspect.

The Search Intensifies

Over the ensuing weekend, the search for Burham took a dramatic turn as South Carolina authorities joined the manhunt. The North Charleston Police Department received a chilling report of a kidnapping, and the victims—a couple from Pennsylvania—identified their abductor as none other than Burham. This alarming development expanded the scope of the crimes Burham is suspected of, adding a rape charge to his growing list of alleged offenses.

A Public Warning

North Charleston police, in a joint effort with the FBI, are diligently investigating the case. The seriousness of the situation has prompted it to be featured on the television show ‘On Patrol: Live,’ casting a wider net for any leads or tips. The authorities have cautioned the public about the dangerous nature of Burham, advising against any attempts to confront him. Instead, they urge anyone with information about Burham’s location to immediately contact Jamestown police or provide an anonymous tip.