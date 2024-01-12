en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance

In a dramatic turn of events, Michael C. Burham, the key suspect in a Jamestown homicide and the kidnapping of an elderly couple, has escaped from Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania. The daring escape was executed on a Thursday night, with Burham ingeniously using exercise equipment to scale a roof and then descend using knotted bedsheets.

Authorities Advise Caution and Vigilance

Jamestown police have swiftly reacted to the incident, alerting residents to lock their doors and remain vigilant. The 34-year-old Burham was last spotted wearing an orange-and-white jumpsuit, Crocs, and a blue denim jacket, fleeing the scene on foot.

The authorities currently lack information on whether Burham is receiving assistance or has managed to secure transportation. However, they believe he possesses survivalist skills that could enable him to live in the woods for days.

Previous Arrest and Charges

The escapee was previously apprehended in South Carolina on May 24 on federal kidnapping charges after a widespread manhunt. His case gained significant public attention following the discovery of Kala M. Hodgkin’s body in Jamestown on May 11, which police classified as a homicide.

Public Safety Measures

Chautauqua County authorities have taken preventive measures by relocating individuals connected to the case for their safety. The public has been strongly advised not to approach Burham, as he is considered dangerous. A multi-agency manhunt is currently underway, and anyone possessing information is encouraged to contact the Jamestown police confidential tip line.

Upon his capture, Burham was arraigned on multiple charges, including kidnapping. However, he has not yet been charged in connection to the Jamestown homicide as authorities are awaiting DNA evidence results. Notably, there were also two fires in Jamestown around the time of Hodgkin’s death, prompting investigators to explore potential links to the case.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
27 seconds ago
Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Worcester State University Shooting
In a chilling encounter at Worcester State University, a jovial celebration veered into a deadly showdown, leaving a young man dead and another paralyzed. The main suspect, Kevin Rodriguez, an 18-year-old from Lawrence, stood before a judge, pleading not guilty to multiple charges, including murder. This case has cast a somber shadow over the university
Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Worcester State University Shooting
Urgent Manhunt by Queensland Police for Potentially Dangerous Individual
2 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt by Queensland Police for Potentially Dangerous Individual
Faux Feng Shui Expert Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Fraud in the Mystical Services Industry
4 mins ago
Faux Feng Shui Expert Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Fraud in the Mystical Services Industry
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
54 seconds ago
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
Jamestown to Charleston: The Multi-State Manhunt for Michael C. Burham
1 min ago
Jamestown to Charleston: The Multi-State Manhunt for Michael C. Burham
High-Speed Chase in Western Australia: Man Faces 17 Charges
2 mins ago
High-Speed Chase in Western Australia: Man Faces 17 Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
55 seconds
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
1 min
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
2 mins
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
2 mins
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
2 mins
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
5 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
8 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
9 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
29 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app