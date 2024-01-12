Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance

In a dramatic turn of events, Michael C. Burham, the key suspect in a Jamestown homicide and the kidnapping of an elderly couple, has escaped from Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania. The daring escape was executed on a Thursday night, with Burham ingeniously using exercise equipment to scale a roof and then descend using knotted bedsheets.

Authorities Advise Caution and Vigilance

Jamestown police have swiftly reacted to the incident, alerting residents to lock their doors and remain vigilant. The 34-year-old Burham was last spotted wearing an orange-and-white jumpsuit, Crocs, and a blue denim jacket, fleeing the scene on foot.

The authorities currently lack information on whether Burham is receiving assistance or has managed to secure transportation. However, they believe he possesses survivalist skills that could enable him to live in the woods for days.

Previous Arrest and Charges

The escapee was previously apprehended in South Carolina on May 24 on federal kidnapping charges after a widespread manhunt. His case gained significant public attention following the discovery of Kala M. Hodgkin’s body in Jamestown on May 11, which police classified as a homicide.

Public Safety Measures

Chautauqua County authorities have taken preventive measures by relocating individuals connected to the case for their safety. The public has been strongly advised not to approach Burham, as he is considered dangerous. A multi-agency manhunt is currently underway, and anyone possessing information is encouraged to contact the Jamestown police confidential tip line.

Upon his capture, Burham was arraigned on multiple charges, including kidnapping. However, he has not yet been charged in connection to the Jamestown homicide as authorities are awaiting DNA evidence results. Notably, there were also two fires in Jamestown around the time of Hodgkin’s death, prompting investigators to explore potential links to the case.