James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order

James Butterworth, a 41-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, has been incarcerated for eight months and given a five-year restraining order against Dale Cook and Joanne Batty. This sentencing comes after Butterworth violated a violent offender order by assaulting Cook, his then-partner’s nephew, at Bar Ibiza on Mincing Lane.

Details of the Assault

On the night of the incident, Butterworth was not under the influence of alcohol, a significant factor in his previous offenses. However, he became agitated when Cook relayed an apology from an unknown male who had been staring at them. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in the assault.

Butterworth’s Criminal History

Butterworth’s criminal record is extensive and alarming, with 57 convictions for 113 offenses, including multiple assaults, battery, and failure to comply with court orders. His consistent disregard for the law and court orders has led to numerous encounters with the justice system.

The Court’s Ruling

The Preston Crown Court recognized the severity of the breach and the risk of Butterworth reoffending. The court also considered the fear experienced by the victim, contributing to the decision for incarceration and the restraining order against Butterworth. The measures taken are a testament to the court’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of those impacted by Butterworth’s actions.