en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order

James Butterworth, a 41-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, has been incarcerated for eight months and given a five-year restraining order against Dale Cook and Joanne Batty. This sentencing comes after Butterworth violated a violent offender order by assaulting Cook, his then-partner’s nephew, at Bar Ibiza on Mincing Lane.

Details of the Assault

On the night of the incident, Butterworth was not under the influence of alcohol, a significant factor in his previous offenses. However, he became agitated when Cook relayed an apology from an unknown male who had been staring at them. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in the assault.

Butterworth’s Criminal History

Butterworth’s criminal record is extensive and alarming, with 57 convictions for 113 offenses, including multiple assaults, battery, and failure to comply with court orders. His consistent disregard for the law and court orders has led to numerous encounters with the justice system.

The Court’s Ruling

The Preston Crown Court recognized the severity of the breach and the risk of Butterworth reoffending. The court also considered the fear experienced by the victim, contributing to the decision for incarceration and the restraining order against Butterworth. The measures taken are a testament to the court’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of those impacted by Butterworth’s actions.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 seconds ago
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
In the quaint town of Denham, Lee Hannigan was known as a thriving entrepreneur, his wealth displayed through luxury cars, a sprawling mansion, a vacation residence in Dubai, and a yacht recently sold. However, the secret life of Hannigan was unveiled through his EncroChat phone, revealing him to be a money launderer for drug syndicates.
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
Geelong Man Sues State Government and Police After Being Shot in the Leg
2 mins ago
Geelong Man Sues State Government and Police After Being Shot in the Leg
Man Charged with Murder Following Grim Discovery in Greenbushes
5 mins ago
Man Charged with Murder Following Grim Discovery in Greenbushes
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
28 seconds ago
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
Fatal Shooting Rocks Downtown Indianapolis: A Man Found Critically Injured in Hotel Lobby
59 seconds ago
Fatal Shooting Rocks Downtown Indianapolis: A Man Found Critically Injured in Hotel Lobby
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
2 mins ago
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
1 min
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
1 min
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
2 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
2 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
2 mins
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
3 mins
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
3 mins
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
3 mins
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
3 mins
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app