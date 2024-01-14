Jamaica’s LPG Trade in Turmoil: A Tangle of Theft, Safety Risks and Revenue Loss

In the sun-drenched island nation of Jamaica, a storm brews within the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) trade. The industry is in turmoil due to a surge in illicit activities. The theft and unauthorized refilling of gas cylinders, typically owned by legitimate companies such as IGL and GasPro, have created a landscape of uncertainty and fear.

A Chain of Illegitimate Activities

Unethical individuals, with disregard for the safety of others and an appetite for quick gains, are at the helm of this black market. Stolen cylinders are filled with potentially substandard gas and then sold to unsuspecting consumers or even to legitimate dealers, at enticingly lower prices. This malpractice not only strips the rightful businesses of revenues but also poses significant safety risks to consumers. The poor quality of the gas and the potential dangers of toxic fumes from these rogue operations remain largely unknown to the public.

A Dark Trade Exposed

The police recently shed light on these illicit operations with a raid in Christian Pen, Portmore. The operation led to the seizure of hundreds of cylinders from various companies, with no clear evidence of legitimate ownership or operation. The incident has sparked calls from within the industry for policy intervention to put an end to these dangerous practices.

The Ghosts of Past Tragedies

Illegal filling stations have been identified in residential and densely populated areas, raising the spectre of potential explosions. This grim scenario is not a product of wild imagination, but a harsh reality that was witnessed in 2016 on Jacques Road. The government is determined to halt these illegal activities, while industry stakeholders are tirelessly investigating the origins of their stolen cylinders, some of which have been discovered at the raided location.

A Complex Problem

The issue, however, is not as straightforward as it seems. As the web of illicit practices continues to expand, it has ensnared some legitimate dealers who have succumbed to the temptation of cutting costs through these illegal practices. This intricate entanglement of legitimate and illegitimate operations, further complicates the task of uprooting the problem and restoring safety and integrity to the LPG trade in Jamaica.