Jamaican Woman Sentenced for Daring Escape in Antigua; Accomplice Still at Large

Thirty-year-old Tiffanie Stephanie Howell, a native of Jamaica, has been sentenced to seven months of incarceration after she voluntarily surrendered to the Immigration Department in Antigua. Howell had been on the run for a week before admitting guilt for escaping lawful custody. The incident occurred on January 20 when Howell and her accomplice, 23-year-old Donnalee Samantha Salmon, also from Jamaica, broke free from the Immigration Department's detention center by smashing a bathroom window.

Fugitive Accomplice Still at Large

While Howell is now serving her sentence, her accomplice, Salmon, remains elusive. The authorities are diligently searching for Salmon, described as having a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slender build, and weighing approximately 125 pounds. The public has been cautioned not to aid or approach her.

The authorities have made a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Salmon's whereabouts to relay it to the Immigration Enforcement Unit. The ongoing search for Salmon underscores the commitment of the Antiguan authorities to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety.

Consequences of Escaping Lawful Custody

Howell's sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences of escaping lawful custody. Her seven-month prison term sends a clear message about the seriousness of such offenses and the firmness of the Antiguan justice system. As the search for Salmon continues, the case highlights the importance of public cooperation in enforcing the law and maintaining order in society.