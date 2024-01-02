Jamaican Police Seize Multiple Firearms in New Year’s Day Raids

In a series of decisive operations on New Year’s Day, Jamaican police seized numerous illegal firearms and ammunition in various locations across the country. These highly effective raids, a testament to the commitment of law enforcement in combating crime, resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of contraband but have so far not led to any arrests.

St. Andrew North: Early Morning Seizure

At around 1:40 a.m., in the St. Andrew North division, the police conducted a patrol on Fagan Avenue, Gants Pen, Kingston 8. Here, a group of individuals swiftly dispersed upon sighting the law enforcement officials. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol, two magazines, and twenty-six 9mm rounds of ammunition. The individuals originally present at the scene fled, leaving behind the illegal weaponry.

St. Andrew Central: Tip-off Leads to Recovery

In a separate raid in the St. Andrew Central Police Division, a .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver was found at around 6:05 a.m. Concealed in a brown bag within a gully on Godpyle Road, Kingston 5, the firearm was discovered following a tip-off. The weapon has been sent to the Forensic Laboratory for processing. Despite the successful recovery, no arrests have been made in relation to this seizure.

Sandy Bay Clarendon: Intelligence-led Operation Yields Results

Finally, in Oaks Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay Clarendon, the May Pen Operation Support Team discovered a 12-gauge shotgun and one cartridge in an unused fowl coop. The find was a result of an intelligence-led operation conducted at approximately 12:20 p.m. Investigations related to these seizures are currently ongoing, as the police intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible.

These successful operations are indicative of the dedication and commitment of the Jamaican police force in their fight against crime. As the new year unfolds, they continue to employ intelligence-led strategies and community support to disrupt criminal activities and ensure a safer environment for citizens. With investigations into these incidents still active, the hope remains that the culprits will soon be brought to justice.