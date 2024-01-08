en English
Crime

Jamaican Police Officer and Accomplice Charged with Murder and Firearms Act Violations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Jamaican Police Officer and Accomplice Charged with Murder and Firearms Act Violations

Constable Jimoke Ingram, 32, and his accomplice Sheldon Harris, 33, are scheduled to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court today, bracing themselves for murder charges and multiple violations of the Firearms Act. The charges are rooted in two separate incidents that unfolded in their community on December 27.

Ingram, a law enforcement officer hailing from Petunia Crescent, Longville Park, Clarendon, and Harris, a car-wash operator based in Poinciana Way, are implicated in the cold-blooded murder of 59-year-old farmer Donnett Lowe at his residence in Longville Park.

The morning of the incident saw Lowe engaging in a brief interaction with the duo, only to be shot and killed soon after. The pair were later identified as the perpetrators during a police lineup.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

