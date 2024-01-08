Jamaican Police Officer and Accomplice Charged with Murder and Firearms Act Violations

Constable Jimoke Ingram, 32, and his accomplice Sheldon Harris, 33, are scheduled to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court today, bracing themselves for murder charges and multiple violations of the Firearms Act. The charges are rooted in two separate incidents that unfolded in their community on December 27.

Ingram, a law enforcement officer hailing from Petunia Crescent, Longville Park, Clarendon, and Harris, a car-wash operator based in Poinciana Way, are implicated in the cold-blooded murder of 59-year-old farmer Donnett Lowe at his residence in Longville Park.

The morning of the incident saw Lowe engaging in a brief interaction with the duo, only to be shot and killed soon after. The pair were later identified as the perpetrators during a police lineup.